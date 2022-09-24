Greene Central’s Burress commits to ECU baseball

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central senior Braden Burress announced on social media this week he has committed to the ECU baseball program. He would be part of next year’s incoming Pirates.

I'm excited to announce the I will be attending ECU to continue my academics and athletic dreams. First I want to thank GOD for giving me the talent to play the game that I love. Second I want to thank my family, friends and coaches who never stopped believing. pic.twitter.com/17cedrMwDM — Braden Burress (@braden_burress8) September 23, 2022

According to the Greene Central baseball page Burress hit .409 with a home run and 11 RBI last season for the Rams. He also went 2-2 in 10 starts. Burress had a 2.49 earned run average.

