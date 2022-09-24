Greene Central’s Burress commits to ECU baseball

Burress is a senior this year for the Rams
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central senior Braden Burress announced on social media this week he has committed to the ECU baseball program. He would be part of next year’s incoming Pirates.

According to the Greene Central baseball page Burress hit .409 with a home run and 11 RBI last season for the Rams. He also went 2-2 in 10 starts. Burress had a 2.49 earned run average.

