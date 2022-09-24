Former President Trump holds rally in Wilmington

Former President Donald Trump speaks in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Wilmington, North Carolina.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Wilmington on Friday at the Aero Center in support of Republican candidates in key races.

The rally included Republican candidates from throughout the state, including Rep. Ted Budd, who is in a tight U.S. Senate race with Cheri Beasley.

During his speech, Trump reiterated his support for Budd. “Seven weeks from now, the people of North Carolina are going to vote to fire the radical left Democrats. You’re going to send the great Ted Budd to the U.S. Senate.”

“If you want the decline and fall of America then you should vote for the crazy, radical left Democrats,” Trump said.

The Beasley campaign responded to the rally saying, “Not only is Congressman Budd an election denier and extremist who has worked to undermine our democracy and take away our freedoms, he will lie and fear monger unabashedly in his desperate attempt to cling to power.”

Guests at the event also included include N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Rep. David Rouzer (NC-07), Republican candidate for the House of Representatives Bo Hines and N.C. Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley.

