Former ECU baseball star Burleson hits first career MLB home run

Burleson hit a solo shot against the L.A. Dodgers Friday Night
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU baseball player Alec Burleson hit his first career MLB home run Friday night for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Burleson is hitting .185 with the one home run and five hits so far for St. Louis since getting called up. He was torching the minor leagues this season hitting .331 with 20 homers and 87 RBI in AAA for Memphis.

