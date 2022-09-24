Farmville Central high flying basketball star Short commits to New Orleans

Short made announcement on social media Friday night
Jah Short - Farmville Central
Jah Short - Farmville Central(WITN Sports)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central high flying senior Jah Short announced his commitment to Division 1 New Orleans on Friday night.

New Orleans plays in the Southland Conference. Short averaged 20 points per game last season according to Farmville Central’s statistics. Short and the Jags finished as state runner up last season in class 2A. They had won the previous three state titles. Short was state game most outstanding player his sophomore season.

