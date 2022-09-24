Elizabeth City police investigating homicide of woman

(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police officers are investigating what they say is a homicide of a woman on Friday.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says on Friday at about 7:20 p.m., officers heard of a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Officers arrived and found Erin Gibbs, 38, of Elizabeth City. She was rushed to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

WITN is told that this is an active investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (252) 335-4321.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump in Wilmington tonight for political rally
Treyvon Page / FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Amanda Blanton, Jason Porter
Two more charged in drug-injection death
Pitt County fair security
Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired
The official data and track of Hurricane Fiona as of the 8 p.m. update.
Fiona becomes post-tropical; Tropical Storm Ian forms in the Caribbean

Latest News

Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department
Ribbon cutting for Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department substation
Rep. Greg Murphy
Rep. Murphy hosting service academy day for students
Havelock Chili Festival crowd
Havelock Chili Festival back for 40th anniversary Saturday
Carteret County Health Department
Carteret County residents encouraged to drop off hazardous materials at safety event