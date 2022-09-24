Elizabeth City police investigating homicide of woman

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police officers are investigating what they say is a homicide of a woman on Friday.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says on Friday at about 7:20 p.m., officers heard of a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Officers arrived and found Erin Gibbs, 38, of Elizabeth City. She was rushed to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

WITN is told that this is an active investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (252) 335-4321.

