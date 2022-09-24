Carteret County residents encouraged to drop off hazardous materials at safety event

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Carteret County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at a household hazardous waste collection event.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 24th, at the Carteret County Health Department parking lot, located at 3820 Bridges Street, Morehead City.

Staff will be on-site to collect small quantities of waste products such as cooking oil, automotive fluids (gasoline, used motor oil, anti-freeze), lawn and gardening pesticides, batteries, and paint.

Materials such as infectious waste, solvents, gas cylinders, commercial waste, radioactive waste, and explosives are not allowed.

Staff at the event will be offering convenient drive-thru disposal of items so participants can remain inside their vehicles. The waste collection event is available to Carteret County residents only with proof of residency.

For more information about this event, or to find out about future collection events, visit www.carteretcountync.gov or call the Carteret County Public Works Department at (252) 648-7878. Please call Bobbi Waters at (252) 633-1564 or e-mail her at bobbi@crswma.com for more information.

