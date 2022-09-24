Attempted murder investigation underway in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are investigating an attempted first-degree murder in Goldsboro.

The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday at about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street due to learning of gunshots in the area. While responding, officers were told about a 911 call from the 300 block of Park Avenue.

Police say that officers were told a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound entered an apartment asking for help. Daquail Rouse, 21, was found by officers with a single gunshot wound and was sent to Wayne UNC Health for treatment.

WITN is told that officers found a crime scene in the 400 block of Daisy Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

