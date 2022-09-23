Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’

The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside the shelter over the weekend. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville Humane Society said it has taken in a dog with a severe medical condition that was found abandoned outside the shelter over the weekend.

Employees at the facility said they found the pup named Remy tied to a pole outside the adoption center with a letter stating the dog’s owner couldn’t care for the animal the way she needed.

“She has illnesses. I don’t believe they are fixable,” the note read. “She needs to be put down as soon as possible.”

WHNS reports that a veterinarian found that Remy has a severe heart murmur. According to the American Kennel Club, the level of Remy’s condition is the most severe and could be felt through the chest wall.

Therefore, Remy may require surgery or a lifelong medication regimen.

The Greenville Humane Society said it relies on donations for cases like this from their Hope Fund, but the team has had more sick and injured animals recently than donated funds.

“The Hope Fund allows us to treat those special cases that, unfortunately, in some other shelters would end in euthanasia,” Greenville Humane Society CEO Rachel Delport said.

The Greenville Humane Society said to designate donations to its Hope Fund if interested in that option.

