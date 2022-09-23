Wilson crews battle early morning fire

Wilson fire crews respond to early morning fire
Wilson fire crews respond to early morning fire
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina fire officials are asking the community to avoid an intersection Friday morning as they battle a fire.

The Wilson police department posted to social media that city fire officials are responding to a fire at the corner of Ward Boulevard and Herring Avenue.

Police are asking the community to avoid the intersection this morning.

While the message does not say what time officials got the call, the post was made around 4:20 a.m.

