SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina driver got a surprise traffic stop Thursday night.

Photos were posted on Facebook showing an alligator crossing U.S. 264 in Swan Quarter around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. This was near Slim Pickin’s Produce.

A viewer caught this alligator crossing the road Thursday night in Hyde County. (witn)

