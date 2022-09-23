Two more charged in drug-injection death

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies along the Crystal Coast say two more people have been charged in a drug-injection murder that happened six months ago.

Daniel Brisson’s body was found on Harris Street outside of Morehead City back on March 20. Deputies say the 46-year-old man died after methamphetamine and fentanyl were intentionally injected into his body, which was then dumped out of a vehicle.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Jason Porter, 42, of Newport, and Amanda Blanton, 33, also from Newport, with murder.

The day after the murder, Joshua Clauson was charged in the case. Last summer, the Newport man spent eight days lost in the Croatan National Forest and sparked a nearly week-long search. Deputies said the man walked out of the woods, suffering from malnourishment and dehydration.

Deputies say Porter is currently in the state prison system on a probation violation sentence, while Blanton was in the Craven County jail on pending drug charges.

