Trump in Wilmington tonight for political rally

((AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Former President Donald Trump will be in Eastern Carolina tonight for a political rally.

Trump will make a 7:00 p.m. speech at the Aero Center at the Wilmington International Airport.

The rally is expected to include Republican candidates from throughout the state, including Rep. Ted Budd, who is in a tight U.S. Senate race with Cheri Beasley.

Doors open for the event at 2:00 p.m. with speakers beginning at 4:00 p.m.

The event comes at the end of a difficult week for the former president, First, he and his family were sued by the New York attorney general, and then the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the U.S. Justice Department could continue to review documents seized in the Mar-A-Lago search last month.

