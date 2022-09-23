State issues air quality permit to World Cat Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Despite the company operating without a permit for a year, a state environmental agency has granted World Cat an air quality permit for its Greenville plant.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced this morning it gave the fiberglass boat manufacturing facility the permit.

Last month, residents voiced their concerns about the company being located near their homes.

Following an unannounced inspection in July 2022, the state learned the company was operating without an air quality permit since July 2021.

The Division of Air Quality said it promptly opened an investigation and on July 28 they issued a notice of violation/notice of recommended enforcement for operating without a permit and failing to submit a 15-day notice of initial startup.

The final permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with health-based standards. It also requires the facility to follow specific operational standards and install air pollution controls to reduce particulate matter emissions.

The facility will be classified as Title V because of its potential to emit more than 100 tons per year of volatile organic compounds, and it is classified as major for hazardous air pollutants because emissions of styrene are expected to be more than 10 tons per year.

WITN is told that staff continues to investigate whether any other violations of federal or state air quality regulations occurred and will submit a recommendation for enforcement to the director for the issuance of a civil penalty. Currently, available information shows World Cat Greenville complied with all applicable air emission standards while operating without a permit.

