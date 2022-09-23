Six area counties remain high-risk for COVID-19 spread

The CDC released this map on Friday.(CDC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A new COVID-19 map shows a dozen Eastern Carolina counties remaining in the high-risk for community spread of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their latest map that shows risk categories for all U.S. counties.

In our area, Pitt, Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, and Martin counties continue to be in the high-risk category.

Carteret, Onslow, and Pamlico counties are low-risk, while the rest of the counties are medium-risk.

In its last report, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said reported cases were down from the previous week, as were hospital admissions and emergency room visits for the virus.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

