Scary movies and more at the Haunted Pamlico film festival

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - What’s a scary night without a scary flick?

Haunted Pamlico, right here in the Eas,t has your back this weekend with a film festival and fright night sure to keep you up.

Paula Stephenson is the president of the organization. Understandably, Halloween is her favorite holiday.

Opening ceremonies for Haunted Pamlico’s spooky weekend kick off Friday at the Raised in a Barn Farm in Chocowinity.

It runs from 5 to 10 with crafts, music, tricked out costumed actors, dancers and more!

The fun continues Saturday at the Turnage Theater in Washington for a day of film screenings from 10 in the morning to 5 in the evening.

Come prepared for science fiction, horror and suspense as well as talk back Q&As with film industry pros.

Find more information about the festival here.

