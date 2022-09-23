Scary movies and more at the Haunted Pamlico film festival

Haunted Pamlico brings the fright to the East.
Haunted Pamlico brings the fright to the East.(Haunted Pamlico)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - What’s a scary night without a scary flick?

Haunted Pamlico, right here in the Eas,t has your back this weekend with a film festival and fright night sure to keep you up.

Paula Stephenson is the president of the organization. Understandably, Halloween is her favorite holiday.

Opening ceremonies for Haunted Pamlico’s spooky weekend kick off Friday at the Raised in a Barn Farm in Chocowinity.

It runs from 5 to 10 with crafts, music, tricked out costumed actors, dancers and more!

The fun continues Saturday at the Turnage Theater in Washington for a day of film screenings from 10 in the morning to 5 in the evening.

Come prepared for science fiction, horror and suspense as well as talk back Q&As with film industry pros.

Find more information about the festival here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyvon Page / FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Pitt County fair security
Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired
No more free lunch in schools.
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Jayquwan Newmones
Beaufort Co. man gets life in prison for 2017 murder; told jury to look him up on iTunes

Latest News

The deputy-involved shooting happened on Jernigan Swamp road in northern Bertie County.
Names released in Bertie County deadly deputy-involved shooting
Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks
Flannel is working on more complicated commands after mastering the basic ones.
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Flannel
Two more charged in drug-injection death
Two more charged in drug-injection death