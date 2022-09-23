Saving Graces for Felines: Molly & Maggie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Saving Graces for Felines kittens of the week for September 23 is Molly and Maggie.

The two were adopted by Saving Graces when they were very young kittens, but have recently been returned. They were returned because their owner had a devastating house fire and had to quickly find a place to live. Even though their former owner loved them so much, she wasn’t able to take them with her.

Since the kittens have been through a lot, they’re a little quiet and shy. Whoever adopts them will need to be patient.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit the Saving Graces for Felines website.

