PCC offering free high school equivalency & ELA courses

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College is offering students a chance to enroll in its High School Equivalency and English Language Acquisition programs for free.

Melissa Morlock, the PCC Transitional Studies director, tells WITN that classes to prepare students for GED and other equivalency exam, along with courses that help adult students learn English will be launching in October.

“Our program is 100% free, but students must complete the online registration form or call us to get set up for orientation,” Morlock said, adding that orientation will take place Oct. 4-7.

For more details, Morlock says an interest form is available on the Transitional Studies page of the PCC website. She said prospective students may also call the Transitional Studies Department at (252) 493-7892

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyvon Page / FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Pitt County fair security
Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired
No more free lunch in schools.
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Jayquwan Newmones
Beaufort Co. man gets life in prison for 2017 murder; told jury to look him up on iTunes

Latest News

Greenville police are looking for suggestions on a name for their new K9.
Meet Chase! Greenville Police announce name for new K9
East Carolina University will move undergraduate courses online for the remainder of the fall...
2022 Incredible ECU Women Awards being held
Wilson fire crews respond to early morning fire
Wilson crews battle early morning fire
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Molly and Maggie
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Molly and Maggie