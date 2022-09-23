PCC offering free high school equivalency & ELA courses

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College is offering students a chance to enroll in its High School Equivalency and English Language Acquisition programs for free.

Melissa Morlock, the PCC Transitional Studies director, tells WITN that classes to prepare students for GED and other equivalency exam, along with courses that help adult students learn English will be launching in October.

“Our program is 100% free, but students must complete the online registration form or call us to get set up for orientation,” Morlock said, adding that orientation will take place Oct. 4-7.

For more details, Morlock says an interest form is available on the Transitional Studies page of the PCC website. She said prospective students may also call the Transitional Studies Department at (252) 493-7892

