Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Names have been released in Wednesday’s deadly ultra-light crash on the Outer Banks.

Southern Shores police said the pilot of the aircraft, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd, died in the accident, while 36-year-old Steve Fisher, the passenger, survived.

Both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The crash happened around 10:00 a.m. about a half-mile from the shore in the area of 120 Ocean Boulevard.

Fisher was rescued, while crews located the body of Budd around five hours later.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the deadly crash.

