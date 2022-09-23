Names released in Bertie County deadly deputy-involved shooting

Sheriff confirms deadly deputy-involved shooting in Bertie County one day later
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The name of a woman shot and killed Wednesday in a deputy-involved shooting has been released.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office told WITN that the woman killed has been identified as Doris Taylor, while the deputy who shot her was Deputy Jonathan Price.

The shooting happened around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Jernigan Swamp Road, outside of Powellsville. Records show the 40-year-old woman lived at the home where the shooting took place.

Sheriff John Holley said they were called to the home for a possible suicide situation. He told us yesterday that the woman pointed a gun at deputies and she was shot.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation as it involves a deputy sheriff.

Deputy Price has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in these situations.

