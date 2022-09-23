Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total more than half a billion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina residents have a chance to win it big by playing both Mega Millions and Powerball this weekend.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is valued at $301 million and the Powerball Saturday drawing stands at $270 million.

“Together, Mega Millions and Powerball add up to exciting, life-changing jackpots this weekend,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It only takes one lucky ticket to win so play smart and have fun talking about what you would do if you won.”

The take home for Friday’s Mega Millions is $160.3 million in cash, while the Powerball jackpot take home is worth $145.5 million in cash.

