Meet Chase! Greenville Police announce name for new K9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Chase is on the case! The Greenville Police Department has released the name of its newest K9.

The Greenville Police Department says Animal Protective Services found the dog abandoned on the side of the road a couple of weeks ago. As no one has claimed him, the department decided to make Chase its own.

WITN is told the department narrowed down the publics suggestions to three frontrunners and allowed employees to vote for the one they liked best.

Ultimately, the GPD kids and “Paw Patrol” lovers showed up in force and “Chase” came in on top with 42% of the vote.

“We think it’s quite fitting as his job duties will undoubtedly entail interacting with and bringing joy to countless children.”

Chase will officially begin his journey to becoming a therapy dog at Top Dog Academy, Inc. starting in early October. WITN is told Top Dog is generously donating their training services completely free of charge.

Our little rescue dog finally has a name! Chase is on the case! More about his name selection process here: https://t.co/CDXqgb9Sod pic.twitter.com/x9Mm0AQEIF — Greenville Police (@GreenvillePD) September 23, 2022

Police say their intent is to train Chase to be a therapy dog to act as a source of comfort, affection, and emotional support for both officers/employees and community members.

