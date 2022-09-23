Meet Chase! Greenville Police announce name for new K9

Greenville police are looking for suggestions on a name for their new K9.
Greenville police are looking for suggestions on a name for their new K9.(Greenville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Chase is on the case! The Greenville Police Department has released the name of its newest K9.

The Greenville Police Department says Animal Protective Services found the dog abandoned on the side of the road a couple of weeks ago. As no one has claimed him, the department decided to make Chase its own.

WITN is told the department narrowed down the publics suggestions to three frontrunners and allowed employees to vote for the one they liked best.

Ultimately, the GPD kids and “Paw Patrol” lovers showed up in force and “Chase” came in on top with 42% of the vote.

Chase will officially begin his journey to becoming a therapy dog at Top Dog Academy, Inc. starting in early October. WITN is told Top Dog is generously donating their training services completely free of charge.

Police say their intent is to train Chase to be a therapy dog to act as a source of comfort, affection, and emotional support for both officers/employees and community members.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyvon Page / FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Pitt County fair security
Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired
No more free lunch in schools.
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Jayquwan Newmones
Beaufort Co. man gets life in prison for 2017 murder; told jury to look him up on iTunes

Latest News

PCC offering free high school equivalency & ELA courses
East Carolina University will move undergraduate courses online for the remainder of the fall...
2022 Incredible ECU Women Awards being held
Wilson fire crews respond to early morning fire
Wilson crews battle early morning fire
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Molly and Maggie
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Molly and Maggie