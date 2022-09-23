Man held on $1.2 million bond after drug arrest

Deshon Ward
Deshon Ward(Morehead City police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is being held on a $1.2 million bond after his arrest on drug charges.

Morehead City police say they, along with sheriff deputies, arrested Deshon Ward on Thursday.

The 31-year-old man is facing trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by manufacturing, possession with intent to sell and deliver, and maintaining a dwelling for the sale and storage of narcotics.

Ward was taken into custody on Bridges Street, according to police.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyvon Page / FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Pitt County fair security
Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired
No more free lunch in schools.
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Jayquwan Newmones
Beaufort Co. man gets life in prison for 2017 murder; told jury to look him up on iTunes

Latest News

Fur Baby Feature: Flannel
Scary movies and more at the Haunted Pamlico film festival
The deputy-involved shooting happened on Jernigan Swamp road in northern Bertie County.
Names released in Bertie County deadly deputy-involved shooting
Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks