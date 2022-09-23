Man held on $1.2 million bond after drug arrest

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is being held on a $1.2 million bond after his arrest on drug charges.

Morehead City police say they, along with sheriff deputies, arrested Deshon Ward on Thursday.

The 31-year-old man is facing trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by manufacturing, possession with intent to sell and deliver, and maintaining a dwelling for the sale and storage of narcotics.

Ward was taken into custody on Bridges Street, according to police.

