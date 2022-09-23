Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival comes to Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The first annual Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival will be held tomorrow.

Hodges was the former mayor of Washington who died of COVID-19 in 2020. The city renamed its waterfront festival park to honor him- and that’s where this weekend’s festival will take place.

Performers include The Embers featuring Craig Woolard, The Chuck Phillips Band, Noah Cobb and more.

There will also be food trucks, beer and wine.

The festival runs from 2 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.

