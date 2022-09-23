Jurors deliberate fate of man accused of killing grandmother

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Jurors are continuing their deliberations in the trial of a Craven County man accused of killing his grandmother three years ago.

James Gizzi is on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. An autopsy said the 68-year-old woman was shot in the head before her home on Highway 55 in Jasper was set on fire.

Gizzi was arrested after deputies say he stole the woman’s car and drove to Mississippi.

Jurors spent a couple of hours Thursday in the jury room before returning this morning to continue their deliberations.

