Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday

Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There will be something special to see in the sky Monday night for astronomers, both professional and amateur.

Jupiter will be closer to Earth than usual on September 26.

According to NASA, this will be the nearest the largest planet in the solar system has been to Earth in nearly six decades.

Scientists say Jupiter will appear bigger and brighter because it will “only” be 367 million miles away.

That’s almost half the distance the planet is from the Earth at its farthest.

Experts say the best place to get a view of Jupiter on Monday will be a highly elevated spot in a dark and dry area.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyvon Page / FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Pitt County fair security
Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired
No more free lunch in schools.
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Jayquwan Newmones
Beaufort Co. man gets life in prison for 2017 murder; told jury to look him up on iTunes

Latest News

The deputy-involved shooting happened on Jernigan Swamp road in northern Bertie County.
Names released in Bertie County deadly deputy-involved shooting
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
Pentagon lays out new food, housing programs for troops
Barbara Ard ended up going to the emergency room, got 20 stitches, a series of rabies shots, a...
GRAPHIC: Woman attacked by raccoon while on vacation
A 3,000-year-old canoe was recovered from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical...
3,000-year-old canoe recovered from lake: ‘Truly incredible’
An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
Man who was 1 of 8 injured in Chicago apartment blast dies