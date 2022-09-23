Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal flood warning; Autumn air is here for a brief stay

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While Hurricane Fiona is hundreds of miles away and getting father away, waves and high surf are causing coastal flooding on the Outer Banks. A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for Hatteras and Ocracoke Island until 8pm today.

The cold front we were tracking all week moved through Eastern NC and brought the first rain to the East in over seven days late Thursday. A northerly breeze will keep Friday afternoon pleasant with highs in the low 70s. Wind speeds will range between 10 to 20 mph sustained, with stronger winds expected closer to the water. Highs will only make it into the low 70s as a result of the rush of cold air.

High pressure will keep us sunny this afternoon and partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the mid 70s Saturday and the mid 80s by Sunday. Another cold front will approach the area late Sunday night into Monday morning. This front will be devoid of much moisture as rainfall totals should average to about a quarter of an inch or less Sunday evening.

Stay with WITN and WITN.com as well the WITN Weather App as we track a new system in the Caribbean Sea which may impact the Southeastern US next week. Any impacts here appear to the for the later part of next week.

TROPICS:

Hurricane Fiona’s winds are back to 130 mph as of the Friday 11 a.m. advisory (category 4). Fiona has sped up with the forward movement speed now at 35 mph. This quick clip will gradually diminish the wind strength of Fiona. The U.S. will not feel any direct impacts from Fiona, however we will have higher surf and an increased threat of rip currents along our coast lasting through Saturday. A high surf advisory and coastal flood warning will last well into Friday evening. Fiona is expected to move over the Novia Scotia coast Saturday as a powerful extratropical storm.

Tropical storm Gaston is over the northern Atlantic and will pose no threat over the coming days as it meanders near Santa Cruz das Flores and nearby islands. Gaston is expected to hold its tropical storm designation until the weekend, when it will become an post-tropical low.

Tropical Depression #9 is currently moving westward over the Central Caribbean Sea. This system is forecast to become a hurricane and turn toward Florida by early to mid next week. From there it could have some impacts on our weather for late next week. The next 2 names are Hermine, pronounced her-MEEN, and Ian.

Tropical Depression #10 is over the far Eastern Atlantic near the Canary Islands. It is not likely to affect the Untied States.

Friday

Sunny, breezy and much cooler. High of 72. Winds N 12-17 G22

Friday Night

Clear, calm and chilly. Low of 47. Winds N 2-6

Saturday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. High of 75. Wind SW 3-8

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warmer. Rain chance arrives after sunset. High of 84. Wind SW 4-8. Rain chance: 20%.

