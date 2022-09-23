J.H. Rose volleyball sweeps Jacksonville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - #11 J.H. Rose volleyball swept Jacksonville 3-0 on Thursday night.

Some of the action we saw. Amelia Taft the kill as they got well in front.

Jacksonville would battle within a few points great dig by Katie Lovell and block by Lovina Teel for the point.

Rampants too much in this one as our Sports Spotlight athlete Helen Wilford kills it down.

