Hurricane Fiona impacts stops Indian Beach cruising

Hurricane Fiona
Hurricane Fiona(NOAA via AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Impacts from Hurricane Fiona are stopping drivers from cruising on one Eastern Carolina beach.

The Indian Beach police department posted to social media that beach driving is closed until further notice.

Officials say they ended traffic on the beach because they are experiencing storm surges and beach erosion due to Hurricane Fiona and area storms.

As of Friday morning, WITN meteorologists say Fiona is five to six hundred miles off the Crystal Coast.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyvon Page / FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Pitt County fair security
Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired
No more free lunch in schools.
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Jayquwan Newmones
Beaufort Co. man gets life in prison for 2017 murder; told jury to look him up on iTunes

Latest News

Wilson fire crews respond to early morning fire
Wilson crews battle early morning fire
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Molly and Maggie
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Molly and Maggie
Molly & Maggie
Saving Graces for Felines: Molly & Maggie
First Alert Forecast for Friday, September 23rd at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Friday, September 23rd at 4:30am