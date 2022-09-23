Hurricane Fiona impacts stops Indian Beach cruising

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Impacts from Hurricane Fiona are stopping drivers from cruising on one Eastern Carolina beach.

The Indian Beach police department posted to social media that beach driving is closed until further notice.

Officials say they ended traffic on the beach because they are experiencing storm surges and beach erosion due to Hurricane Fiona and area storms.

As of Friday morning, WITN meteorologists say Fiona is five to six hundred miles off the Crystal Coast.

