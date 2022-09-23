Fur Baby Feature: Meet Flannel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, another Fur Baby Feature!

2-year-old Flannel joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three.

Flannel is adoptable through the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. (HSEC)

He recently took a weekend away from the shelter with a foster family and he slept all the way through the night in his crate. He’s potty trained and does really well on a leash.

Flannel is adoptable from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, but before loading up and heading to the shelter, you can preview available animals at petango.com.

You’ll see pictures of dogs and cats so you can request to meet specific animals. Then, download the adoption application by going to hseccarolina.org.

Fill that one out, submit it to AdoptHSEC@gmail.com and a member of the Humane Society’s team will be in touch!

