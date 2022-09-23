ECU soccer blanks Houston, Ferguson’s first career goal lifts Pirates

ECU 1, HOUSTON 0
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -east carolina soccer hosting houston under the lights at johnson stadium

They locked it down on defense. D.H. Conley grad Maeve English gets her fifth clean sheet of the season, a career high.

Pirates had some golden chances in the first half this might have been the best but just wide by Isabella Gutierrez. 0-0 at the break.

.2nd half off the corner kick by Sierra Lowery it’s Jazmin Ferguson the header goal. Her first career goal makes it 1-0 ECU.

ECU shuts out Houston 1-0. The Pirates are alone in first place in the conference at 2-0. ECU next hosts UNCG on Sunday at 5 PM.

