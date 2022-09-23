Conley boys soccer edges Northside-Jacksonville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -D.H. Conley got up early, got equalized and was able to pull out a 2-1 win over Northside-Jacksonville on Thursday night in Greenville.

Vikings Ryan Davis scored off a header on a corner kick to start the scoring.

Monarchs Kaiden Smith also scored a header goal while we were there.

Conley is leading the Big Carolina conference. They are 8-1-1 this fall.

