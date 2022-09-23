Conley boys soccer edges Northside-Jacksonville
DH Conley 2, Northside-Jacksonville 1
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -D.H. Conley got up early, got equalized and was able to pull out a 2-1 win over Northside-Jacksonville on Thursday night in Greenville.
Vikings Ryan Davis scored off a header on a corner kick to start the scoring.
Monarchs Kaiden Smith also scored a header goal while we were there.
Conley is leading the Big Carolina conference. They are 8-1-1 this fall.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.