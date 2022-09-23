City of Greenville breaks ground on new Wildwood Park amenities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Members of the Greenville community came out on Thursday to the groundbreaking ceremony at Wildwood Park for a new welcome center and play area.

The expansion comes almost a year after the park opened in October 2021 but Greenville Parks and Recreation director Don Octigan says he’s excited for the community because the development has been in the works for quite some time.

“A lot of exciting things here at Wildwood, the vision started years ago,” Octigan said. “Now our goal is really to move, develop it forward, and really just provide different activities for the community.”

Along with those additions, the facility is also bringing the first ever mountain bike trail, bicycle skill course, and paved pump track to Greenville.

Despite providing all of those fun activities there’s one thing parkgoers want the most, restrooms.

“We’re creating a restroom facility, which is probably the number one ask for us right now and what our current park users want to see,” Octigan said. “Also, the facility will allow us to rent the park out more, rent the shelter out, which will allow the community to have more events here.”

The new expansion is a part of the phase two park development, which was designed early this year and funded by the city council.

Greenville Parks planner Mark Nottingham says the city’s support means a lot because, without it, the project might not have been possible.

“Our department is very excited about the continued support from city council to continue to provide funding for the park to provide amenities like the welcome center and the playground,” Nottingham said. “Keep the momentum going on the park, a lot of community support.”

The new welcome center, play area, and other amenities will open summer of 2023.

