2022 Incredible ECU Women Awards being held

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event is planned on Friday to honor incredible ECU women.

This year’s ten honorees will be recognized at a luncheon event that celebrates women’s leadership, service and philanthropy.

The Incredible ECU Women Luncheon is held every three years and celebrates ECU’s legacy of women leaders while making a difference for deserving ECU students. Awards are presented to deserving alumnae who have achieved excellence in education, business, health sciences, fine arts, performing arts, public service, media, sports, professional services and research.

Here are this year’s nominees:

Mary Sue Cummings Deaton ‘81, ‘91

Susan M. Durrwachter ‘85

Mary W. Earp ‘58

Marybeth Petteway Eason ‘00, ‘01

Karen E. Evans ‘80

Valerie Madden ‘91

Ariana McAuley ‘16

Danielle Moinet ‘06

Windy O’Connor ‘90

Dr. LaNika Wright ‘14

Event proceeds will benefit the Women’s Roundtable Access and Honors College Scholarship Endowment funds, which provide support for undergraduate student scholarships.

