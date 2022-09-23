2022 Incredible ECU Women Awards being held

East Carolina University will move undergraduate courses online for the remainder of the fall...
East Carolina University will move undergraduate courses online for the remainder of the fall semester, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26, Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson announced Sunday morning.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event is planned on Friday to honor incredible ECU women.

This year’s ten honorees will be recognized at a luncheon event that celebrates women’s leadership, service and philanthropy.

The Incredible ECU Women Luncheon is held every three years and celebrates ECU’s legacy of women leaders while making a difference for deserving ECU students. Awards are presented to deserving alumnae who have achieved excellence in education, business, health sciences, fine arts, performing arts, public service, media, sports, professional services and research.

Here are this year’s nominees:

  • Mary Sue Cummings Deaton ‘81, ‘91
  • Susan M. Durrwachter ‘85
  • Mary W. Earp ‘58
  • Marybeth Petteway Eason ‘00, ‘01
  • Karen E. Evans ‘80
  • Valerie Madden ‘91
  • Ariana McAuley ‘16
  • Danielle Moinet ‘06
  • Windy O’Connor ‘90
  • Dr. LaNika Wright ‘14

Event proceeds will benefit the Women’s Roundtable Access and Honors College Scholarship Endowment funds, which provide support for undergraduate student scholarships.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyvon Page / FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Pitt County fair security
Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired
No more free lunch in schools.
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Jayquwan Newmones
Beaufort Co. man gets life in prison for 2017 murder; told jury to look him up on iTunes

Latest News

PCC offering free high school equivalency & ELA courses
Greenville police are looking for suggestions on a name for their new K9.
Meet Chase! Greenville Police announce name for new K9
Wilson fire crews respond to early morning fire
Wilson crews battle early morning fire
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Molly and Maggie
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Molly and Maggie