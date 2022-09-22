WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town need your help in tracking down three men wanted in a theft at a home improvement store.

Roanoke Rapids police today released surveillance photos of the men wanted in the case.

The theft happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, September 4th at Lowe’s on Julian Allsbrook Highway.

Anyone with information on who the three men are is urged to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.

