This year’s peanut season in ENC looks a little different

This Year’s Peanut Season Looks A Little Different
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Knowing when to dig their peanuts is one of the most important decisions a farmer can make and this year’s peanut season looks a little different for ENC farmers.

For the first time in almost ten years, peanuts are ready to dig seven to ten days earlier due to the heat wave we experienced in June.

Various workshops are held throughout the month of September in order to determine if a peanut is ready to dig.

A scientific chart lets farmers know how mature a certain group of peanuts are. This process is called pod blasting and is essential to peanut farmers since digging too late or early can result in a loss of ten percent of the final yield of a crop.

“Those peanuts are blasted using a high-pressure sprayer with a turbo nozzle. It removes the outer shell and exposes the inner shell, which is called the mesocarp that is a reflection of the color maturity of the peanut,s” Mitch Smith, an Agricultural Extension agent at NC State explained.

The optimal maturity of peanuts this year has a large range, starting September 9th and going through October 13th, this is why Smith says the blasting process is so important.

Pitt County is 4th in the state in terms of peanut production, which brings in more than $16 million dollars every year.

With good weather this year, farmers are expecting a good crop to sell at local markets.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyvon Page / FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
The deputy-involved shooting happened on Jernigan Swamp road in northern Bertie County.
Reported deputy-involved deadly shooting in Bertie County
Shaquta Armstead
Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot
Jayquwan Newmones
Beaufort Co. man gets life in prison for 2017 murder; told jury to look him up on iTunes

Latest News

Schools in the east to get new buildings
Greenville shelter expansion to offer housing for 30 more people
Greenville shelter expansion to offer housing for 30 more people
Homeless shelter expansion
Greenville shelter expansion to offer housing for 30 more people
25 years of reporting in ENC: My biggest interview
25 years of reporting in ENC: My biggest interview