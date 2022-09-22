‘They are looking great’: Puppies cared for after being dumped in empty parking lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who police say dumped a litter of seven puppies in an empty parking lot has turned herself in.

According to Greenville police, Shaquta Armstead has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of abandonment of an animal.

Armstead has been accused of dropping them in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets last week.

Through social media posts, police have expressed concern for the puppies saying they are in need of their mother.

The department is thanking the Good Samaritan who witnessed the puppies being abandoned and called it in.

The four boys and three girls are being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. Morgan May, the organization’s community engagement coordinator, shared how the puppies are doing.

“They are looking great. They’ve been healthy,” May said. “They came to us, their eyes were already open, but they were still very, very young. They’ve now started to be able to hear, they start to play. They’re quite active actually.”

In Guilford County over the weekend, four puppies were found abandoned in a zipped suitcase.

“Unfortunately, puppies being dumped is more common than people think,” May said. “Situations like this we deal with quite frequently.”

As of Wednesday, police still have not found the mama dog.

If you are interested in adopting any of these puppies or any animal, you can go here.

