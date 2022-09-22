Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.

WITN is told Hillard may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Police say he may be headed toward Webb Lake Road.

Anyone with information about Hillard’s whereabouts is asked to call Wilson police at (252) 399-2323.

