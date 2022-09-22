Sheriff confirms deadly deputy-involved shooting in Bertie County one day later

Reported deputy-involved deadly shooting in Bertie County
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office has finally released information to the public about a deadly shooting involving one of their deputies.

Sheriff John Holley confirmed that one of his deputies shot and killed a person in the northeast region of the county. Holley said around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday they were called about a possible suicide situation.

The sheriff said when he arrived, his deputies, Hertford County deputies, and Aluander police were on the scene.

The news release did not say exactly where the shooting took place, but WITN learned it was outside a home on Jernigan Swamp Road outside of Powellsville.

In an interview with WITN late this morning, Holley said the woman pointed a gun at deputies and one of them shot her.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation as it involves a deputy sheriff.

Names of the dead person or the deputy have yet to be released.

