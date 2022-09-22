Schools in the east to get new buildings

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several counties across the state including Greene, Hyde, and Pamlico County Schools have received millions in state education lottery funding to make improvements within their respective school systems.

Pamlico County and Greene County are both slated to get $50 million in funding. In Pamlico County, the money will go a long way as school buildings were severely damaged from hurricane flooding. Several teachers who braved the hurricanes say this funding will mean a lot for the county.

School officials say Pamlico Middle School and High School were both built in the 1950s. Teachers expressed the need for new facilities.

“We still have a series of outlets that just can’t be fixed because the building is so old,” said 8th-grade English teacher Lauren Ferebee.

“Like my son is a senior and so he lived through that with me I don’t think that they’ve really grasped the idea of it I think once we start seeing some actual building of it then it’s going to hit that this is going to happen,” said Ferebee.

Ferebee said she was born and raised in the county and taught at several schools through both Hurricanes Irene and Florence.

The state lottery funding will help to consolidate Pamlico Middle and High School into one large school. Middle schoolers and high schoolers will all be under one roof. Officials say the school will be just outside the flood zone.

“Having been a teacher and administrator now superintendent in this county it was probably the best news I’ve ever heard I literally had to hold back the tears when the state superintendent called me yesterday it was a great feeling I’m still on cloud 100,” said Superintendent Lisa Jackson.

Jackson says the school board is set to meet and discuss construction plans and a timeline Friday.

