Powerful Fiona’s track staying well off U.S. coastline

The increased activity in the Atlantic expected to continue into next week
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The storm will stay about 500 miles off the U.S. coast
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Fiona was maintaining Category 4 status with winds of 130 mph. Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the season thus far and the forecast track has remained consistent over the past several days. The center of Fiona will make its closest pass to our coast Thursday and Friday, coming within about 500 miles. This will lead to high surf and high rip current threats for all area beaches from now extending through the weekend. We will avoid all direct impacts from Fiona. Once Fiona moves north of Bermuda Friday, it will come into contact with a cold front that will help erode Fiona’s structure.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore recommends that visitors avoid the beach along an area extending from Hatteras to Rodanthe this Thursday and Friday. The area to avoid is a two-mile stretch of beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive. The danger of beach erosion and ocean overwash is expected to put multiple homes in danger.

Dangerous rip currents and big surf expected through Saturday
Gaston will remain over the deep north Atlantic over the next 5 days
As of the 8 a.m. Thursday advisory, Tropical Storm Gaston was still a moderate tropical storm with winds holding at 65 mph. Gaston’s satellite presentation has not improved over the past few hours and the storm is in fact undergoing extratropical transition. This means that the system is transitioning from a tropical storm to a low pressure system. Gaston will remain over the open seas of the Atlantic well away from Eastern NC over the next 5 days.

