Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired

Pitt County fair security
Pitt County fair security(Jaylen Holloway)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Fair is down to a volunteer security force after firing a company it hired.

The fair confirmed to WITN News that Dem Boyz Security is no longer working at the fair. WITN first reported the private company was providing security on Tuesday.

Ken Ross said the firm was fired Wednesday after it was confirmed that it was not licensed by the state.

Ross said he was misled by Dem Boyz about whether it had a state license as a private security company.

The fair is now using a group of between 8 and 10 unarmed volunteers to provide security for the event which runs through Sunday. Ross said they will also use a walk-in metal detector that the fair purchased this year.

Last year, the sheriff’s office used 30 off-duty deputies to keep the fair safe.

Security at the fair became an issue after the annual event was shut down more than a day early because of a large fight on that Saturday night and several guns were seen on the midway.

The sheriff’s office said they made an offer to provide beefed-up security this year but never heard anything back from the fair operator.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyvon Page / FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
The deputy-involved shooting happened on Jernigan Swamp road in northern Bertie County.
Reported deputy-involved deadly shooting in Bertie County
Shaquta Armstead
Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot
Jayquwan Newmones
Beaufort Co. man gets life in prison for 2017 murder; told jury to look him up on iTunes

Latest News

Craven County deputies searching for armed robber
WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s
WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s
Sheriff confirms deadly deputy-involved shooting in Bertie County one day later
Sheriff confirms deadly deputy-involved shooting in Bertie County one day later
The deputy-involved shooting happened on Jernigan Swamp road in northern Bertie County.
Sheriff confirms deadly deputy-involved shooting in Bertie County one day later