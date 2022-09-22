Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Fair is down to a volunteer security force after firing a company it hired.

The fair confirmed to WITN News that Dem Boyz Security is no longer working at the fair. WITN first reported the private company was providing security on Tuesday.

Ken Ross said the firm was fired Wednesday after it was confirmed that it was not licensed by the state.

Ross said he was misled by Dem Boyz about whether it had a state license as a private security company.

The fair is now using a group of between 8 and 10 unarmed volunteers to provide security for the event which runs through Sunday. Ross said they will also use a walk-in metal detector that the fair purchased this year.

Last year, the sheriff’s office used 30 off-duty deputies to keep the fair safe.

Security at the fair became an issue after the annual event was shut down more than a day early because of a large fight on that Saturday night and several guns were seen on the midway.

The sheriff’s office said they made an offer to provide beefed-up security this year but never heard anything back from the fair operator.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.