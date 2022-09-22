Pets in the Park aims to help furry friends find forever homes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An adopt-a-thon event is scheduled to help furry friends in Eastern Carolina find their forever homes.

Pets in the Park will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Greenville Town Common Park.

This is a free event. You can bring your furry friends for a day in the park or you can also adopt a furry friend of your own.

There will be four rescue organizations from across Eastern Carolina there. Including Yaewahs Heart, Charlie’s Canine Rescue, Arise Animal Rescue, and Cause-N-Dog Rescue. Both cats and dogs will be available for adoption.

DJ Fred Rouse will provide music, while contests, live dance performances by the Greenville Civic Ballet and Katura Dance, a dog wedding, vendors, food trucks, and more will be available for a day of family fun.

For more details, visit the Pets in the Park website.

