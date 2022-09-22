Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An afternoon shooting on Wednesday left a man dead in Tarboro.

Tarboro police said it happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Cofield Street around 4:00 p.m.

A nearby patrol officer arrived less than 30 seconds from the initial call, according to police. Despite life-saving efforts, 43-year-old Steve Williams, of Scotland Neck, died at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital.

Police said Williams was with several people behind a home when several other people got out of a vehicle and began firing toward them.

Officers say anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 252-641-4247 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.