Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro

Murder
Murder(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An afternoon shooting on Wednesday left a man dead in Tarboro.

Tarboro police said it happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Cofield Street around 4:00 p.m.

A nearby patrol officer arrived less than 30 seconds from the initial call, according to police. Despite life-saving efforts, 43-year-old Steve Williams, of Scotland Neck, died at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital.

Police said Williams was with several people behind a home when several other people got out of a vehicle and began firing toward them.

Officers say anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 252-641-4247 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

