Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An afternoon shooting on Wednesday left a man dead in Tarboro.
Tarboro police said it happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Cofield Street around 4:00 p.m.
A nearby patrol officer arrived less than 30 seconds from the initial call, according to police. Despite life-saving efforts, 43-year-old Steve Williams, of Scotland Neck, died at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital.
Police said Williams was with several people behind a home when several other people got out of a vehicle and began firing toward them.
Officers say anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 252-641-4247 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.
