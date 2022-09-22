Limited-time flavors ‘fall’ in line at Duck Donuts

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Even though the numbers on Thursday’s thermometers show otherwise, fall has arrived in Eastern Carolina.

The leaves will change, the wind will chill, and the days will keep getting shorter.

North Carolina’s very own Duck Donuts is “fall”-ing in line with their limited-time assortment of classic fall flavors.

There’s apple pie, pumpkin rolls, coffee cake, and every donut needs a great cup of coffee!

Coffee makes for a great pairing with Duck Donuts.
Coffee makes for a great pairing with Duck Donuts.(Duck Donuts)

But what makes them even better is ice cream! Limited-time apple pie milkshakes and caramel apple pie sundaes are on the menu, too.

The assortment is available through November 24.

Find the Duck Donuts locations nearest your here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyvon Page / FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
The deputy-involved shooting happened on Jernigan Swamp road in northern Bertie County.
Reported deputy-involved deadly shooting in Bertie County
Shaquta Armstead
Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot
Jayquwan Newmones
Beaufort Co. man gets life in prison for 2017 murder; told jury to look him up on iTunes

Latest News

Murder
Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro
David Crabtree has been named chief executive officer of PBS North Carolina.
Former WITN anchor named CEO of PBS North Carolina
Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement
Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement
The deputy-involved shooting happened on Jernigan Swamp road in northern Bertie County.
Bertie County sheriff confirms deadly deputy-involved shooting a day later