Limited-time flavors ‘fall’ in line at Duck Donuts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Even though the numbers on Thursday’s thermometers show otherwise, fall has arrived in Eastern Carolina.

The leaves will change, the wind will chill, and the days will keep getting shorter.

North Carolina’s very own Duck Donuts is “fall”-ing in line with their limited-time assortment of classic fall flavors.

There’s apple pie, pumpkin rolls, coffee cake, and every donut needs a great cup of coffee!

Coffee makes for a great pairing with Duck Donuts. (Duck Donuts)

But what makes them even better is ice cream! Limited-time apple pie milkshakes and caramel apple pie sundaes are on the menu, too.

The assortment is available through November 24.

Find the Duck Donuts locations nearest your here.

