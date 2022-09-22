Interim chief gets top job in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The interim top cop in Morehead City now has that job full-time.

Bryan Dixon was named police chief today by City Manager Christopher Turner.

Dixon, who has been with the department since 1999, had been serving as interim chief since July 28th.

He replaces David Kelly who quit in July after just six months on the job.

“Bryan’s experience along the way and his time as deputy chief has made him uniquely qualified to step into the role of chief and serve the citizens of Morehead City,” said Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck in his letter of support about Chief Dixon.

Dixon is a graduate of both Methodist University and Western Carolina University and served in the U.S. Army as an MP from 1993 to 1996.

He will be officially sworn in on October 11th and will be paid $104,836 annually.

