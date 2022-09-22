Godwin donates $100,000 to ECU Pirates Unite Campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina head baseball coach Cliff Godwin contributed $100,000 to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellene on Thursday.

The investment will be used to expand the baseball building down the left field line and add a Letterwinners Wall down the right field line on the outside of the hitting facility.

“It is an honor to wear the No. 23 and lead my alma mater,” Godwin said. “So many individuals have worked tirelessly to build a baseball program that is recognized nationally, and we are fortunate to receive tremendous support from our fan base and Pirate Club donors. The Letterwinners Wall will be a testament to the many student-athletes, coaches and staff who have poured their heart into this program. Our fans will enjoy seeing the names and remembering the careers and great moments in ECU baseball history.”

“We understand how much ECU means to Cliff and we are grateful for his investment in the Pirates Unite Campaign,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “The creation of the Letterwinners Wall allows past, present and future ECU baseball letterwinners be a part of this initiative. We are fortunate to have Cliff lead the Pirates, and the success under his guidance is truly remarkable.”

Information for Letterwinners to participate in the project will be released in October.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.