Former WITN anchor named CEO of PBS North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran journalist and former WITN anchor has been named the new chief executive officer of PBS North Carolina after serving as the interim CEO since April.

David Crabtree was appointed to the role today, the UNC System announced.

The University of North Carolina Board of Governors voted to name Crabtree as CEO and general manager upon the recommendation of UNC System President Peter Hans and with the support of the PBS North Carolina Board of Trustees and the Directors of the North Carolina Public Television Foundation. He will assume the permanent role immediately.

“We are fortunate to have a seasoned professional who understands television audiences, someone who knows and loves North Carolina, and someone who is deeply committed to the success of PBS North Carolina,” Hans said. “Throughout the interim period of his leadership, he has listened carefully and put his considerable skills to work to guide an outstanding team of professionals on its mission to educate, inform and entertain North Carolinians.”

Crabtree worked at WITN in the mid to late 80′s before moving to Raleigh and joining the WRAL team in 1994. He received numerous awards while working at WRAL, including Reporter of the Year four times from the Radio Television News Directors Association, Anchor of the Year from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters, and 16 Emmy Awards.

Crabtree replaces Lindsay Bierman, who served as the chief executive officer from August 2019 to March 2022.

Crabtree and his team continue to navigate the rapidly changing media landscape with investments in multiplatform content distribution, including the launches of a redesigned pbsnc.org website and a new augmented reality app geared toward young learners, Explore NC, along with continued efforts to explore applications of NextGen TV technology in content and educational resource delivery.

