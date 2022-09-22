Craven County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County deputies want the community to be on the lookout for a man who robbed a store with a gun.

Deputies say it happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at Mills Country Store which is located at 3719 River Road in Vanceboro.

The suspect, who was caught on camera was armed with a handgun.

Deputies are looking for the man pictured, anyone who knows his identity is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620.

