Craven County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect

Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect
Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County deputies want the community to be on the lookout for a man who robbed a store with a gun.

Deputies say it happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at Mills Country Store which is located at 3719 River Road in Vanceboro.

The suspect, who was caught on camera was armed with a handgun.

Deputies are looking for the man pictured, anyone who knows his identity is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620.

