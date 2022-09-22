Craven County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County deputies want the community to be on the lookout for a man who robbed a store with a gun.
Deputies say it happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at Mills Country Store which is located at 3719 River Road in Vanceboro.
The suspect, who was caught on camera was armed with a handgun.
Deputies are looking for the man pictured, anyone who knows his identity is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620.
