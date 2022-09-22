Chamber Connection: Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations prepped in Jacksonville

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Home to Camp Lejeune, the largest Marine Corps base in the eastern U.S., and countless veterans with their families, Jacksonville is a place to swim, fish, play, and work.

From Jazz in the City to the New River Splash and every patriotic event in between, Jacksonville, and Onslow County as a whole, has a little something for everyone.

Joining Maddie Kerth of ENC on Three’s Chamber Connection is Lashea Cavers; she is the membership manager for the Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.

A Hispanic Heritage Month celebration is all going down Friday afternoon from 2 to 7 at the Kimbrell’s Furniture parking lot in Jacksonville.

You can expect food, music, art, and culture for the family.

If you are feeling inspired to get more involved in the Chamber of Commerce’s happenings, check out their website.

