Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson resigns

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson is leaving to become the next Superintendent of the Buncombe County Schools system in his hometown of Asheville.

The school district says during his tenure Dr. Jackson helped lead the successful passage of a $42,000,000 school construction bond to fund construction projects on each school campus in the system. An additional $12.9 million dollars for school construction was secured through state grants.

Dr. Jackson also led efforts to increase local supplements for certified and classified staff members and to fund new salary charts with pay raises for all hourly staff for the 2022-2023 school year.

In addition, School Resource Officers have been funded and placed in each elementary, middle, and high school in the school system.

“It has been a blessing to serve the children and families of the Crystal Coast in one of the finest school systems in our great state,” said Dr. Jackson.

The Carteret County Schools Board of Education will work with Dr. Jackson to determine a transition date and will begin the process of selecting a new Superintendent of Schools.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

